Jerry Kirbell is a Madonna super fan, collecting hundreds of pieces of memorabilia, seeing her perform live 26 times and even meeting her once in London - now he wants to share it with the world.
"Her eyes are just insane. Incredible," he said, smiling at the memory.
As the pop superstar celebrates 40 years in the music industry - but is not bringing her The Celebration Tour to Australia - Jerry is making it up for it by sharing his collection with the public until March.
Madonna40: A Celebration opens on Saturday at the Canberra Museum and Gallery, the same day as the iconic singer starts her anniversary tour in London.
From his first Smash Hits magazine featuring Madonna in all her 1980s glory on its cover to rare posters to a Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna doll still in its box, Jerry has Madonna memorabilia in all her guises, across all her albums, starting with her first self-titled offering released in 1983.
"I think I fell in love with her because of the music and I think because I've got two sisters who are 10 years older so my early years were kind of Donna Summer, Blondie, ABBA and she came out in the 80s and was the next big disco phenomenon, really," Jerry said.
Originally from England, Jerry moved to Australia in 2016. With him came his vast Madonna collection. The first item he bought was a copy of Smash Hits magazine in 1984 when he was 12 and Madonna was on the cover.
"I still remember sitting in the back of my dad's car having just bought it and just being completely blown away by the cover," he said.
"I'd already heard Holiday and loved it but this was probably the first time I'd actually taken any notice of what she looked like and I just think it's a really great image of the 80s."
It is the first time Jerry's collection has been on full display. He usually puts up only a couple of posters at home. Most of his items are collected from shows and tours - and eBay.
"Everything is kept in cardboard boxes," he said.
"I generally get stuff, open the parcel, look at it, take a photo, list it and then put it in a box. So it's either in the garage or under the bed."
And, yes, Jerry has met his idol, at a book-signing at Selfridges department store in London. "She was incredible. She was very much who I wanted her to be. She wasn't too friendly she was just very kind of matter of fact," he said.
"I kind of garbled some kind of rubbish at her and got the obligatory, 'Would you like a book' and got two handshakes and then cried around London."
He definitely has his favourite Material Girl period. "I think my favourite era is True Blue going into Like a Prayer because I think she changed as a performer. I think her confidence grew and I think she went from being a pop star to becoming an icon," he said.
Madonna40: A Celebration is on until March 3 at the Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic Square, off London Circuit.
