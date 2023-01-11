Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Private Chef has opened a cafe at Woonona School of Arts

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Private Chef, Luke Whiddett, is expanding and opened a hidden cafe behind a popular creative hub on the Princes Highway at Woonona. Picture by Adam McLean.

A secret garden cafe has softly opened in Woonona while the chef is all up for catering your next function.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.