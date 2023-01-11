A secret garden cafe has softly opened in Woonona while the chef is all up for catering your next function.
Luke Whiddett has been operating as the "Illawarra Private Chef" for more than 18 months, born from a need for security after COVID-19 struck, and now he's expanded.
His catering service has been doing so well he outgrew his old kitchen, and a tranquil garden at the back of the old School of Arts building at 479 Princes Highway was the perfect fit for Whiddett.
"I have my own garden plot at Dapto Community Farm ... and I really like its relaxed feel," he said of the space behind the creative hub.
"It's a lot of hard work but it means I'm finally doing my own thing and I can keep my private dining running from here."
The cafe has plenty of organic options, vegan delights, nachos using mince from grass-fed cattle, noodle bowls and coffee.
"I make a lot of handmade products [like sauces] as Im not big on preservatives," Whiddett said.
The new venture was very much a family affair with partner Corrine Matthews, he said, and their children helping out - even their three-year-old has become "part of the furniture".
The School of Arts recently had a "fresh" makeover, and is a collective space with a yoga studio plus classes in belly-dancing, burlesque, music and performance.
The cafe will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and is wheelchair accessible (entry via the driveway).
For more details, and to see the catering menu visit: https://illawarraprivatechefservice.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
