Agricultural shows have been few and far between the last few years thanks to bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, but this January the fairy floss machines will start cranking.
Bowral Show Society will kick off the 2023 season of showbags, fairy floss, wood chopping and horse jumping with their event this weekend, January 14 and 15.
The following weekend Albion Park Showground will host monster truck demolitions, motocross stunts from Freestyle Kings, a demolition derby, fireworks, as well as the usual livestock show, showjumping and more on January 21.
They will also have craft and cooking exhibits (including damper making), as well as an Angora Goat Show.
Next it will be Kiama Show at the picturesque location on Church Point, across January 27 and 28.
The southern Illawarra contingent will have all the usual bells and whistles which come with an ag show - sideshow alley included - but they'll also have a "farm fit challenge" which will see people take on an athletic obstacle course for charity.
Fireworks, cabaret, a flower show and Lego exhibits will also be part of the mix.
Other shows nearby on the way include Berry on February 3 and 4, Nowra on February 10 and 11, Kangaroo Valley on February 17 and 18, Robertson on March 10 and 11, Moss Vale from March 17 to 19, Camden March 24 and 25, Dapto on September 23 and Picton on October 21 to 22. The Sydney Royal Easter Show is set for April 6 to 17.
