The tour will run in conjunction with the release of Sunnyboys '81-'84 a double vinyl band curated best-of featuring all the hits, the equally-as-good b-sides, fan faves, rarities and live material - many appearing on vinyl for the first time - and all drawn from their years as Mushroom Records recording artists. Sunnyboys '81-'84 will be released in a limited edition of blue vinyl and is released on Nov 11th.