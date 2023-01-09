The band behind iconic Aussie hits like Alone With You and Happy Man are finally calling it quits more than 40 years after they began - their last ever Wollongong show to be played out on January 21.
The Sunnyboys were at the height of fame in the '80s and '90s with erratic behaviour and heavy drinking from lead singer-songwriter Jeremy Oxley largely causing the original lineup to part ways in 1984.
But it wouldn't be until years late they all learned the truth about Jeremy, that he was battling an inner demon of schizophrenia.
"By the time he was 22 it was pretty obvious something was the matter and he was very difficult to deal with," guitarist Richard Burgman told the Mercury.
"It wasn't fun anymore. The creativity had gone away and the spontaneity of gigs has dissipated ... but we had no idea what Jeremy's problem was, no clue. He wasn't diagnosed correctly for another 20 years."
The original group of mates were brought back together in 2000 for a festival of nostalgia bands, Richard explaining they thought they'd give it a go as a risky experiment but not knowing if it would actually work.
Despite the band members living apart - some in different states - the experiment paid off and they have been playing together again ever since.
"Jeremy gets on stage and you he just rises to be occasion," Richard said. "He wakes right up and he starts to smile and chat and have a really good time."
In saying that, managing mental illness with a touring band has had its challenges with each gig spaced out and some cancellations, but Richard believes the last decade shines a light on people with disabilities still doing things they love.
"One of the beautiful things about it is we've learned that Jeremy's really cheerful amiable and friendly person who's lovely to chat to and there is not a malicious bone in his body," he said.
"It's amazing and and we can do this because he he knows and trusts [us and the crew]."
Richard, Jeremy and their other bandmates Peter Oxley and Bill Bilson will salute their success and play their final gigs around the country this January and February.
The tour will run in conjunction with the release of Sunnyboys '81-'84 a double vinyl band curated best-of featuring all the hits, the equally-as-good b-sides, fan faves, rarities and live material - many appearing on vinyl for the first time - and all drawn from their years as Mushroom Records recording artists. Sunnyboys '81-'84 will be released in a limited edition of blue vinyl and is released on Nov 11th.
January 2023
February 2023
Tickets on-sale via feelpresents.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.