She looks forward to a long-planned weekend escape with her married lover Vladimir, the father of one of her pupils. However their plans are upended by his wife's booking of a surprise hiking trip in the picturesque Cévennes mountains in the South of France. Completely unversed in the ways of the wilderness, the spurned Antoinette impulsively decides to follow them, and once paired with an unlikely companion - an obstinate but evidently wise grey donkey named Patrick - discovers much, much more than she bargained for.

