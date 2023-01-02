A new summer beach read released next week has been decades in the making for former music-journalist Kate Scott, which was inspired by her observations of art, music, fashion and clubbing in the early 2000s.
Compulsion paints a portrait of the electroclash scene - an era of recklessly debauched hedonism and philosophical questioning - almost "autobiographical" to Scott's time in the industry as editor of the (no defunct) street press, Rave.
"About 20 years ago I started picking away at an idea," she said. "Partaking in the music industry at that time is very true to life [in the novel].".
Her own life was the "scaffolding" for the book, drawn from years of notes taken in journals, but admittedly protagonist Lucy is "quite far away" from Scott's personal life.
The coastline might also seem familiar to northern Illawarra locals - or even Novacastrians - as Scott grew up in Newcastle which she sees similarities to her now home.
Despite being an accomplished journalist and non-fiction writer (she has previously worked on a the coffee-table book Luminous: Celebrating 50 Years of The Australian Ballet) Scott felt the hardest part to get published was having the courage to show anyone her scribblings.
"It was just working up the guts to show it to anybody," she said. "I think that's the hardest part for anybody."
The writer thinks Compulsion would be consumed perfectly lying on a beach somewhere, soaking up the sun of the summer holidays, bringing to life some of the imagery and feelings from the pages.
"For me, a summer beach read [should have that] sense of heat, warmth ... I also want something that is far away from my own life so I'm hoping that ticks that boxes for some people who are blissfully laying on towels, reapplying sunscreen to their backs."
While many hit the sand over summer, Scott will be happily busy working on her second novel as well as a screenplay to adapt a classic text for a "Gen Z audience".
Compulsion by Kate Scott is out January 10, through Penguin Random House Australia. It will be available online and in bookstores.
2004. Between magazine deadlines, trailing her sexual conquest The Unspoiled at gigs for electro band Pink Fist and piling up missives from her stalker The Creep, 24-year-old nihilist Lucy is ecstatically seeking oblivion.
Through drugs, sex, music, books - whatever she can find. On a quest to blow up her life, she quits her job, leaves her ill-advised marriage to a much older man, and moves to the remote beach town of her childhood. Lucy pulls the people of Abergele into her orbit. One of them is Robin, photographer and lonely son of a famous producer.
During wild parties, long walks and endless philosophising they share their obsessions, forming an intense bond which disarms them both. But from what is Lucy seeking escape, or whom? And how long will her obsession with Robin last before she moves onto her next?
Debut novelist Kate Scott, who has written Compulsion (10 Jan) - a seductive summer read about obsession, sex, friendship and music, set against the backdrop of the new millennium.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
