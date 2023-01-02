Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul author Kate Scott's debut Compulsion is inspired by the music, art and fashion of the early 2000s

January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Kate Scott's new book 'Compulsion' inspired by the music, art and fashion of the early 2000s - partly autobiographical to her life as the editor of a music street press. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A new summer beach read released next week has been decades in the making for former music-journalist Kate Scott, which was inspired by her observations of art, music, fashion and clubbing in the early 2000s.

