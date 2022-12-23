Dave Faulkner and his band the Hoodoo Gurus will kick off their new year of touring with Wollongong's By The C festival.
The Gurus had the "late call" to lead the lineup on January 29 at Thomas Dalton Park after Jimmy Barnes was forced to pull out due to back and hip surgery.
"What a cushy ride for us, just waltz on in at the end and be the heroes to save the day," Faulkner joked.
"That's basically the beginning of our [touring year]. Once we do this show, that's us pretty much us until June, we're working all the time. And it's been ages since we've played in Wollongong."
Faulkner said crowds in the 'Gong "get into their rock" and always enjoyed playing for the lively crowds.
Next year will mark 42 years of the group rocking the nation with hits like What's My Scene, I Want You Back and 1000 Miles Away.
Faulkner attributes their "survival" to their brand of songs.
"It's kind of our brand that we sound the way we do and no-one else sounds like us," he said.
"And those songs have still managed to stay alive, it's not like they've faded away and became like a relic of a bygone era. They still seem to be fairly well loved and people still connect to them now."
The other key, Faulkner said, was the fact they put on a "bloody good show" and also the reason why they are still doing what they do.
The pandemic may have provided creative downtime for many artists to work on their craft, but it was a "total waste of time" for Faulkner and his friends.
He said they were lucky in they had an album ready to be recorded, but not being able to play hit him really hard.
"What was a pretty strange, for me a lifetime musician, I've been playing music since I was 18 professionally," Faulkner said.
"I've gotten used to the fact that I'll express myself that way."
The entertainment industry is still not what it used to be, with many music-lovers hesitant to go out or purchase tickets only at the last minute, but Faulkner is happy to back on stage again.
"There's the mental relaxation ... you can sort of take a holiday from your brain in a sense and kind of go into another place and that's something that I really value and I missed it terribly, I didn't realise just how much until I was deprived of it," he said.
The Hoodoo Gurus will be joined by The Screaming Jets, Baby Animals, Noiseworks, The Living End and Thirsty Merc for By The C - Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow on January 29.
It follows the SummerSalt festival - also by Zaccaria Touring & Concerts - which is at the same venue the day before. That lineup includes: Angus and Julia Stone, Ben Harper, Alex the Astronaut, plus Cities and Colour.
Meantime, Barnes will return to the By The C festival circuit later in 2023.
The Witching Hour with Smoki Mirror and Aspbury, Saturday, January 14, La La La's Wollongong.
Crocodylus Muscle Memory album launch, Friday, January 20, La La La's Wollongong.
Saturday, January 21, The Last Dance, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Tuesday, January 24, Ty Segall & The Freedom Band with R.M.F.C., UoW Uni Bar.
Felipe Baldomir Chasing the Sun Australian Tour, Wednesday, January 25, La La La's Wollongong.
Sunday, January 29, Daniel Champagne, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
