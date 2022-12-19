Work to upgrade a popular playground in Gerroa has halted after Aboriginal artefacts were uncovered.
Kiama Council are yet to make public what type of artefacts have been uncovered at Emery Park near Seven Mile Beach, though they have closed the site until heritage investigations are completed.
Existing play equipment had already been removed when work on the project began in early May.
The Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council conducted an initial inspection and confirmed midden material and an artefact (reportedly a grindstone) were discovered at the site.
The playground and picnic area at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach, on the banks of the Crookhaven River, could remain vacant for up to 40 weeks while a heritage investigation is conducted.
This may include field excavations and could result in a revised plan for the playground, relocation of certain Aboriginal objects and further collection of objects.
"Aboriginal objects that are removed are typically retained by the local land council or provided to the Australian Museum," the council said in a statement.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
