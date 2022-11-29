Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Jimmy Barnes backs out of Wollongong gig By The C due to surgery

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jimmy Barnes will be missing from the By The C Festival in Wollongong late January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.