Jimmy Barnes will be missing from the By The C Festival in Wollongong late January.
The Aussie rocker announced today back and hip surgery will rule him out of the Thomas Dalton Park festival on January 29.
The much-loved Hoodoo Gurus will replace the former Cold Chisel front man at the top of the bill.
The Aussie music extravaganza also includes The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Thirsty Merc.
Barnes is completely confident of making a full recovery and hitting the road again in the second half of 2023.
"I'm very grateful that the Gurus have agreed to headline these three big gigs in my absence", he said.
"We played some great shows together last summer so I know audiences will be in good hands. Their addition to the top of the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford line-ups also means that the other bands on the bill, like The Living End, Wolfmother and Noiseworks, will still get their chance to rock.
"That's important for everyone after all the disrupted touring over recent years so I strongly encourage people to #keepyourticket and support some of our finest Aussie artists at these shows."
Tickets for the 18+ event are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
