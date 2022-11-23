There's some hidden secrets about singing legend Kate Ceberano you may not know, like the multi-award winner "dabbles" with reconditioning retro furniture while she's also an accomplished painter.
Most people recognise Ceberano as the voice behind hits like Bedroom Eyes, Everything's Alright and Brave with a music career spanning four decades.
But picking up a paintbrush isn't new, she's been doing it for years. It's only as the pandemic eases the craftswoman is unleashing all her creative talents on the world.
When the Mercury spoke with Ceberano ahead of her December concert in Thirroul, the star had been busy.
"I'm actually in the middle of painting and piano for an exhibition that I've got going," she said.
However, the exhibition with the funky painted piano won't be revealed for at least a year, according to the Melbourne muso.
If fans can't make it to see her perform her hits at Anita's Theatre on December 3, they could always grab a piece of Ceberano with a limited edition print from FinePrintCo.com.
Floral scenes were painted during Victoria's harsh lockdowns of memories from places she has visited while touring.
"You know after 40 years of doing all these things, I guess it's kind of nice to discuss all of my own private passions as well," Ceberano said.
"Once an artist, always an artist. It affects everything from choosing what you're going to wear from one day to the next, to how you're working on your home.
"Being a singer is being an artist, it's no less than being a visual artist."
The 56-year-old seems to shine when talking about the Illawarra and her strong connections here, as well as the "beautiful magic" about Thirroul's art deco theatre which will welcome her. For more details visit www.kateceberano.com.
Other big names to visit the Illawarra in December include Dean Lewis' rescheduled show, also at Anita's Theatre; Keith Urban, The Offspring and Sum 41 all at WIN Entertainment Centre; plus Vera Blue and South Coast lad Joe Mungovan.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
