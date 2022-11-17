Human Nature's Phil Burton heading to Wollongong

Until now, he has been best known as one-quarter of the super singing group Human Nature, but Phil Burton is about to change all that.
Burton, who along with his former bandmates was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2019, is now keen to be known as a solo artist.
He has announced a series of solo shows next year, which will see him play at Centro CBD, Wollongong, on Saturday, February 11.
Burton will debut his solo show, Songs that Shaped My Soul, at a series of gigs, with tickets going on sale today.
Songs that Shaped My Soul is set to offer a fresh insight into the music that forged the life and career of one of Australia's most loved entertainers.
The audience will be invited along on a personal musical journey with Burton as he serenades them with classic songs, including Soul Man, Hard To Handle, I Heard It Through The Grapevine and (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay, as well as contemporary soul tunes and a few classic takes on Human Nature's own original songs and greatest hits.
The intimate show has been produced by Mitchell Woodcock and Phil Burton to draw the audience close as he provide a unique insight into his life and career as one of Australia's most dynamic entertainers.
"This is a real moment for me. It is such a different experience to be designing a show that represents all of who I am, sharing the music and stories of my life," he said.
"The rider might be smaller backstage but there will just as much heart, soul and music poured onto the stage by myself and my amazing band."
Burton has been an integral part of the Australian music scene for 30 years, with his powerhouse vocals earning the praise of audiences and music lovers across the world.
His singing career began as a school boy as part of the quartet Human Nature, then known as the 4 Trax.
After developing his musical taste and vocal range during hours singing along to hits on the radio and exploring his dad's vinyl collection, he rose to the top of the Australian charts as a member of Human Nature.
The band worked alongside musical legends, such as John Farnham and Smokey Robinson.
They also became only the second Australian band in history to have a residency in Las Vegas, where they remained for 11 years.
Details: Phil Burton, Songs that Shaped My Soul, Centro CBD, Wollongong, Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets here
