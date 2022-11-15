A comical mash-up of much loved Hollywood adventures is hitting the stage in the northern Illawarra next month.
Montana Smith and the Raiders of the Lost Land is a festive family pantomime produced by the Stanwell Park Arts Theatre (SPAT) group from December 2 to 18.
Pantomime's are a holiday tradition in the UK, but director and co-writer of the production Kelly-Maree Michael loves that they're also a SPAT annual tradition.
"Essentially it's a comedic and silly retelling of a well-known story," she said.
"We've been doing it pretty much continuously every year since 1974 when we first started."
Ms Michael explained the 2022 production includes juke-box hits like Walk Like An Egyptian and characters similar to those seen in Indiana Jones movie or perhaps Romancing the Stone and The Mummy.
This production also has essential elements of pantomime, Ms Michael said, like a bearded man to play a dame and much audience participation.
This is the tenth year Ms Michael has been performing and directing with the northern Illawarra company, with giant sarcophagus prop used being a nod to her first ever performance.
"My first show ... was called Murder in the House of Horrors, and one of the elements of that show was it was a murder mystery set inside a history museum," she said.
"I found that coffin, that sarcophagus, underneath the hall while we were cleaning it out last year and we're using it in the show again."
Run time of the show is approximately two hours, including an interval.
It has been written by Bernadette LeMesurier and Kelly-Maree Michael, and described as "a rollicking good romp more-than-inspired by the classic adventure serials of the 1930s and everybody's favourite whip-cracking archaeologist".
Children under the age of five are free, though may be required to sit on a parent's lap or on floor mats by the front of the stage.
Family tickets are $55, adults $20, concession $15. For accessibility needs or a companion ticket, email - spartstheatre@gmail.com.au.
It will be performed at the Stanwell Park CWA. More details and tickets, via: www.spat.org.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
