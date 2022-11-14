Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Council forces movie giant to fix wrecked Yellow Rock Road

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 14 2022 - 5:10pm
A film company thought to be producing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been slapped an order to fix Yellow Rock Road after they caused damage to it.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

