Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Christmas romance film Mistletoe Ranch in cinemas with help from Bannenberg sisters

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new family Christmas movie hitting cinemas was filmed in an unlikely location, with two sisters from Bulli tasked with making the snowy mountains set really come to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.