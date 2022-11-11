FILM SYNOPSIS: Eight years after leaving the town of Snowy Oak, Aimée Tremblay (Mercy Cornwall) is following her dreams as assistant to an internationally-celebrated photographer. While she's initially more interested in preparing for the next big shoot than returning home for the holidays, her plans change when she learns her ex-fiancé, James Hunt (Jordi Webber), has cancelled the town's Christmas celebrations. Upon her return home, Aimée finds her childhood home vacant and the ranch in debt. As Aimée faces a choice between returning to manage the property or selling it so she can continue to pursue her dream career, she finds herself reconnecting with the ranch, the locals, and James - and facing a difficult decision about what her future holds.