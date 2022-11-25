We have all heard the saying "Christmas is a time for giving" but sometimes in the hectic lead-up to the festive season it is easy to forget.
But with the skyrocketing cost of living ensuring more people will be doing it tough this year, there are a range of ways you can help, whether it is purchasing a gift to leave under a Giving Tree, donating items to a food pantry or volunteering your time.
We have put together a list of some of the best ways to spread a little Christmas cheer in the Illawarra this year.
Giving Trees are a great way to make sure everyone wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning.
Wollongong City Council launched its annual Giving Tree appeal in conjunction with St Vincent de Paul Society and Anglicare to bring joy to those who are doing it tough in our community.
The council is calling for residents and businesses to donate unwrapped toys, gift vouchers, or online cash donations for children aged 0-16.
"Christmas can be a financially stressful time for many families, especially as we grapple with rising economic challenges," said Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
"Purchasing Christmas presents can sometimes be out of reach for some families. We want to make sure every child gets to celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas gift and we're asking for our community's help to make this happen.
"There is something special about knowing that, on Christmas morning, there will be a child or young person with a smile on their face thanks to a gift that you've left under the Giving Tree for them.
"We'd love to increase the number of donations this year to support more people in our community doing it tough, but we'll need your help to achieve this.
"A Christmas gift is a small way we make a difference to children and families who are facing financial stress."
The Giving Tree is located in Crown Street Mall, near the stage.
The Shellharbour Giving Tree is celebrating its 10th year of bringing joy to local children and families, and is hoping to help even more people in need this year by increasing the number of ways and places you can help.
"We will be doing things a little differently this year to reach even more people and spread kindness over this busy time," according to a post on its Facebook page.
It said people could also get involved by offering their home, workplace, school or other group as a drop-off point for toys, gift cards, school supplies or other donations.
If you can't get to the shops, you can also make a direct deposit to a fund so a gift can be purchased in your name.
To find out more or to register as a drop-off point visit their Facebook page
Kiama Council's Mayor's Giving Tree Appeal is once again asking residents, businesses and other organisations to donate gifts for children aged up to 14, which are distributed to children for Christmas.
Unwrapped gifts can be left at the tree in the foyer of the council's administration building in Manning Street, Kiama Library and Gerringong Library and Museum.
The council has also partnered with Kiama Rotary this year at another Giving Tree located at The Pavilion Kiama.
Gifts will be accepted at all Giving Trees until Thursday, December 8.
Leading charities including St Vincent de Paul Society, The Salvation Army and Mission Australia are among those who have launched their annual Christmas campaigns.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW is calling on the community to make a donation to its annual Vinnies Christmas Appeal.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW chief executive Jack de Groot said the current cost of living crisis was having a dramatic impact on families. In the past year alone, 34,000 people in NSW sought assistance from St Vincent de Paul Society. Of those, four-in-five people did not have enough food, while more than half were facing housing stress.
"The money raised through the Vinnies Christmas Appeal will be used to ensure people don't have to skip meals, can remain in their homes and be able to respond in the event of unexpected expenses," he said.
"We understand that times are tough, so if you are in a position where you can make a donation to the Vinnies Christmas Appeal, you can rest assured that it will be used to give people certainty in a time of need.
"The demand for assistance is always strong during the festive season and we want to ensure that we have the resources in place to meet the need."
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW state president Paul Burton urged those who can to make a donation this year.
"A fundamental part of the Christmas story is refuge and support being provided in a time of need; we hope to continue on that spirit through the Vinnies Christmas Appeal," he said.
Donations can be made here or by phone to 13 18 12 or at Vinnies Shops. Donations over $2 are tax-deductible.
Last Christmas, The Salvation Army provided about 64,000 hampers and 26,000 gifts to individuals and families in need.
It says Aussie families are being pushed to the brink of disaster by the current cost-of-living crisis, and many will not be able to afford to have Christmas this year.
You can help by making a donation to its Christmas appeal. A one-off donation of $90 will buy food, presents and a tree for a struggling family.
Other ways you can help is by hosting a food or gift drive at your home, business, school or group, or you can start your own Wishes fundraiser, or become a volunteer this Christmas.
Need a Feed Bulli is among the local charities looking for donations as part of its Christmas food drive.
They are particularly after donations of pasta, rice, pasta sauce, canned food, canned tuna, longlife milk, cereal and biscuits that can be dropped off at a number of locations in Thirroul, Bulli, Woonona and Wollongong.
More details and drop-off points can be found on their Facebook page.
The charity will also be hosting a number of events in the lead-up to Christmas, including a Christmas Shoppe and Wrap Party at Northern Illawarra Uniting Church on Friday, December 9, from 5pm-7pm.
Those in need of a gift for their child can come along and make a selection in exchange for a small donation, wrap it there and enjoy a two-course meal.
Kind Hearts Illawarra has partnered with local schools and businesses to provide food to the area's needy this Christmas. Donations of non-perishable food is being sought for hampers it will hand out to its regular clients at its Christmas party on December 22. Corrimal High School's School Representative Council is among those collecting items.
Ray White Dapto & Horsely is also a drop-off point for non-perishable items. You are welcome to include Christmas food as long as it doesn't need to be refrigerated.
A preloved toy swap will be held on Sunday, November 27, at the CWA Hall, Stanwell Park, from 9.30am-11.30am.
Organisers have invited the public to come along and find a preloved toy for your child this Christmas. You can bring a toy from home to swap or if you don't have anything, you can still come along and choose a gift for your little one.
The event is doubling as a fundraiser, with the proceeds from the $5 entry free going to The Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal.
The Smith Family has received tens of thousands of requests for support this Christmas and aims to deliver 75,000 toys and 50,000 new books to children this year who would otherwise go without.
Its online gift catalogue features a range of gifts matching the age, gender and interests of these children. You can choose from a book pack for children aged 3-7, toy pack for children aged 8-12, or a family toy and book pack. Then select a greeting card and The Smith Family will ensure your gift gets to a child in time for Christmas. Details here
Each year Anglicare ensures thousands of children get to enjoy a special meal and presents on Christmas day thanks to its Toys 'n' Tucker program.
Donations of food and toys are sought from the community before being packed into hampers and distributed to households
"Toys 'n' Tucker exists because of the generosity of individuals, schools, organisations and churches who donate the food and toys that make up the hampers," said Anglicare's Teresa head of food and financial assistance Teresa Clark.
"It's only with their support that we can bring the joy of Christmas to those struggling at this time of year. The kindness shown through these donations creates memories that can last longer than Christmas Day."
The Illawarra Grammar School is among schools in the area who are collecting donations.
They can also be dropped at Anglicare Op Shops until December 18. More details here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
