Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

All the best Christmas events and markets in the Illawarra

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
November 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas spirit: There is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than at one of the many yuletide events planned for the Illawarra. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Christmas is just around the corner and there is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than at one of the many yuletide events planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.