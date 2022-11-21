All the best Christmas events and markets in the Illawarra

Christmas is just around the corner and there is no better way to mark the start of the festive season than at one of the many yuletide events planned.
Here in the Illawarra there are plenty of activities to help you get in the Christmas spirit, with everything from Christmas markets to festivals and even a special Christmas train ride.
Below we have listed the best Christmas events taking place in the Illawarra in coming weeks.
Thirroul Public School will hold a Christmas market on Saturday, November 26, from 10am to 3pm.
Local vendors will run stalls where you can buy gifts, and there will be rides, live entertainment and Santa photos. There will also be food trucks and a barbecue.
Irish music and dance sensations A Taste of Ireland will bring their show A Celtic Christmas to WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday, December 3.
See the very best world and national Irish dance champions take to the stage for a magical night of tunes, taps and tradition as they tell the story of two star crossed lovers.
Immerse yourself in an authentic Celtic experience as you laugh, clap and sing along to carols under the mistletoe.
The all new A Celtic Christmas story will transport the audience to a time and place where music and dance are the cornerstones of celebration.
The Irish dancers are joined by traditional musicians from around the globe to bring the magic of Christmas in Ireland to the stage in this performance, which sees music and dance meet unforgettable storytelling.
Details: A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, WIN Entertainment Centre, Saturday, December 3. Tickets here
The Albion Park Community Hub will hold a Christmas Market at Centenary Hall, Albion Park, on Sunday, December 4, from 10am-3pm.
The free event will see 32 stallholders sell their wares to the general public. There will also be a visit from Santa.
If you love gifting handmade items to your loved ones at Christmas time, the Handmade Illawarra Market is the place for you.
Handmade Illawarra will hold a Christmas market on the weekend of December 10-11 at Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley, from 9am to 3pm each day.
Wander the aisles of the air-conditioned centre and view the quality, handmade artisan wares at the markets, which celebrate the diverse creative skills of artists and makers from the Illawarra and surrounds.
More than 80 stallholders are expected to showcase a huge range of high-quality handmade goods.
There will also be food stalls, drinks and live music as well as art schools running classes and workshops.
A small entry fee will benefit Humane Society International Australia and there will be stalls promoting local native wildlife rescue groups.
Details: here
Illawarra Light Railway Museum Society will hold its annual Ride the Christmas Train event on Sunday, December 11.
You can ride on the steam train or miniature train, known as the Elf Express between 10am and 2pm.
Santa will also be there. Make a day of it by packing a picnic or buying food from the Tramway Dining Car or throw some snags on the free wood fired barbecues provided to enjoy in the picnic shelter.
There is also a playground and you can take a look at the museum's attractions while you are there.
Cost is $10 per child/concession, $15 for adults and $55 for a family of five.
Kiama Pre-Christmas Market Day will take place on Black beach, Kiama, right on the foreshore on Sunday, December 11, from 9am to 3pm.
The market day will feature more than 90 stallholders selling unique handmade and specialised gifts.
There will also be live music throughout the day, and delicious street foods, coffee and pastries for sale.
You can sample some of the local food for sale at stalls, as well as wines, gin, vodka and liqueurs made right here on the South Coast.
Bring the kids for a fun day out. Pack a picnic rug and make a day for it, or watch as they enjoy the playground.
Australia's number one kids Christian artist and family favourite Colin Buchanan is bringing his Big Christmas Concert to Wollongong on Thursday, December 15.
Buchanan's very first Big Christmas Concert national tour will see him come to Wollongong Salvos Church, where he will perform some of his classic Christian songs.
The one-hour concert will also feature plenty of dancing, fun, excitement as well as some surprises.
Details: Colin Buchanan's Big Christmas Concert, Wollongong Salvos Church on Thursday, December 15, from 5.30pm. Tickets are $25. Book here
Kembla Grange Racecourse will play host to one of the Illawarra's biggest pre-Christmas extravaganzas - The All I want for Christmas Festival.
The two-day event will take place on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, and is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
Carefully curated stalls will offer the best in boutique retail shopping so you can tick off everything on your Christmas shopping list.
There will be food trucks so you can fuel up, and specialised food and service stalls to help you plan your Christmas feast. Plus live music and plenty of festive activities for the kids as well as appearances from Santa and his friends before the Saturday night Carols performance.
Details: All I want for Christmas Festival, Saturday, December 17, 3pm-9pm, and Sunday, December 18, 10am-4pm. More information here
The Wentworth, Port Kembla will host Christmas Boutique Markets on Saturday, December 17, from 10am-2pm.
The Wentworth hosts a monthly pet-friendly boutique market day featuring stalls selling various handcrafts, flowers and food.
There is also live music and more.
Coledale Christmas Twilight Markets
You can snap up last-minute gifts at the Coledale Christmas Twilight Markets on Wednesday, December 21, from 2pm-8pm.
Coledale Markets are the original coal coast markets and are held in the picturesque grounds of Coledale Public School on the fourth Sunday of every month, featuring stalls selling hidden treasures, food and live music, with a special twilight market held in the lead-up to Christmas.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
