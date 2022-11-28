The value of the Gong Shuttle will form part of a Wollongong City Council submission to the state government's Six Cities discussion paper.
The Greater Cities Commission is overseeing the state government's Six Cities project, which includes the Illawarra and Shoalhaven in the south and up to Newcastle and the Central Coast in the north.
As part of this plan, the commission has released a discussion paper, calling on councils to respond.
"The discussion paper aims to stimulate conversation about the best way to plan the Six Cites Region to collectively build the scale, scope, education and potential for a world-class region of better jobs, housing, education, and leisure that is productive, sustainable and liveable for everyone," council papers stated.
At Monday night's Wollongong council meeting, a draft response was debated by councillors.
That draft response included a focus on connectivity, including the South West Illawarra Rail Link and upgrades to the M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road.
It also called for an increase in social and affordable housing and improved mobile connectivity throughout the region.
Cr David Brown raised the concerns that it was unclear how the state government landed on the idea of six cities as opposed to any other number, and whether the concerns of a resident in Bulli aligned with those of someone in the Shoalhaven.
He also felt the document needed to include a statement on the importance of the Gong Shuttle, which is partially funded by council.
Cr Tania Brown agreed with the need to emphasise the importance of the Gong Shuttle in the draft document.
"A million passenger journeys happen on that service every year and I hear from Transport for NSW that it is the most popular bus in the state," she said.
"It's a valuable part of our local transport infrastructure in reducing car movement around our city and we need to ensure it's [part] of any future transport plans."
Cr Cath Blakey said, instead of the government cutting back on the Gong Shuttle service frequency and passing the cost over to council, it was "the kind of service we should be enhancing and expanding".
Cr Cameron Walters said his real problem with the city was the lack of transport connectivity which he said was brought on by a lack of investment.
"There's a reason a train is still an hour and a half from the Illawarra to Central for the last 80 years," Cr Walters said.
"We're seeing government invest in northwest and western Sydney with metros and tunnels ... but overall it's been nothing here, it's missing in action.
"I really do hope we see those connectivity issues addressed especially such a simple issue as noted on mobile connectivity on rail - you can get mobile connectivity on a 737 flight but not on a train to Sydney."
