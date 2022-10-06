Angus and Julia Stone, Ben Harper and Alex the Astronaut will spearhead a summertime music festival to take over Thomas Dalton Park at Fairy Meadow.
The January 28 SummerSalt festival will also bring Canadian folk singer-songwriter Cities and Colour, Menangle outfit the Rubens and indie rockers Middle Kids to Wollongong.
Grammy winner Harper, a perennial festival favourite across Australia, will soon commence something of a career rejuvenation with a 15-gig stand in Los Angeles supporting Harry Styles.
The Stone siblings will be back on the road after last year's release of the album Life is Strange, recorded between Angus's Byron-area farm, a studio in Colorado, and another in Auckland.
The eight-city SummerSalt tour - not to be confused with the mid-90s Summersault festivals - will start in Canberra on January 27 before heading to Wollongong, Fremantle and Hobart.
It is put on by Zaccaria Concerts & Touring.
Tickets on sale October 13 via Ticketmaster.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
