It sounds like the dream job: work with Australia's $50-billion dollar software giant Atlassian, get well paid with or without qualifications - and work from home or motor home.
The Atlassian mobile recruitment van has hit the road as part of the company's drive to fill 1000 new jobs, and its second stop was Wollongong on Thursday.
"Work from anywhere" is its slogan, an option enjoyed by Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brooks at the start of the pandemic when he relocated from Sydney's Point Piper to a sprawling property just up the Macquarie Pass at East Kangaloon.
His co-chief executive Scott Farquhar spent last year working out of a motor home while on sabbatical.
Atlassian believes the flexibility to work from home will give it a competitive edge over other employers and attract mid-life career changers.
With Australia facing a jobs skill crisis the technology sector is no exception - the Tech Council of Australia estimates 260,000 new jobs will need to be filled in the next four years.
Figtree High School student Elijah Walker said he read about the jobs drive on Facebook.
The 17-year-old who starts his HSC in just over a week, said he's been applying for local hospitality jobs without success.
"I've done some coding courses at school and in Sydney and I'm pretty interested in data science but I'd be keen to get into marketing," Elijah said.
"I'm pretty spontaneous and outgoing so I think this job would suit me and not to have to commute to Sydney for work is a big draw card. I really just want to get my foot in the door."
Joshua Christie has applied to do a Masters of Data Science after reading Kai-Fu Lee's book AI Superpowers.
The 31-year-old Gwynneville public school teacher, teaches coding and STEM from kindergarten to Year 6 but would like pursue a career in technology.
"I really like teaching but the more I learn about written programming, the more my interest has grown in the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning," Mr Christie said.
There are 25 Atlassian staff who live and work in the Illawarra.
