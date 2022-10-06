Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Australia's $50b dollar software giant Atlassian has its sights set on recruiting staff in the Illawarra

By Louise Negline
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:32am, first published 12:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwynneville Primary School teacher Joshus Christie with Atlassian ambassador Ashley Rich and Atlassian recruiter Elaine Murray in Wollongong Mall. Picture by Robert Peet.

It sounds like the dream job: work with Australia's $50-billion dollar software giant Atlassian, get well paid with or without qualifications - and work from home or motor home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.