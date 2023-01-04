Robert Sherwood Duffield is an artist living with severe depression, but he hasn't let that get in the way of success.
His upcoming at Wollongong Art Galley will exhibit an array of colourful mixed media works, some which came about by accident.
"I've exhibited [a yellow art series titled Magenta Eruption] without that magenta splurge on there and then ... one day I spilled some stuff on one of them and thought 'oh that looks pretty good', so I just poured more on there and it looks great," Robert said.
Over the last five years Sherwood has battled the black dog and continued his craft through "dogged persistence" to claw his way up.
Now his art (his therapy) "pays for itself" after being given opportunities such as funding grants, interstate artist residencies, various exhibitions around the country and is a board-member of the Project Contemporary Artspace.
"It seems to be succeeding, I'm not going to retire, I don't make any money but at the same time my work at the present doesn't really cost me anything it pays for itself," Robert said.
"So that's a pretty unique position to be in the arts."
Sherwood is happy the arts is finally getting more recognition from governments on how it positively impacts society while also helping people deal with mental illness or trauma.
A previous group exhibition he was part of in Queensland, "Out of the Mist", featured work that dealt with experiences of mental illness and was inspiration for then state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for pledging more funding to the arts sector.
He also said Wollongong City Council were supportive of artists and through grants and creative opportunities help "keep culture and the arts alive in the Illawarra".
"Art is entertainment however I believe it can also affect change in others," he said. "I work everyday and find it necessary for my mental well being."
Robert's latest exhibition runs from Friday January 6 until the end of the month in the "Community Access Galley". Wollongong Art Gallery is free to visit, and is open every day except Mondays and Public Holidays.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.