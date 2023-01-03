"If you get there and it's not happening, release your inner pied-piper and we will all come! This all happens at North Beach... drive along Cliff Road to North Wollongong Surf Club (the nearest cross street is Blacket Street) then walk to the southern side of the Surf Club, just past Diggies Cafe and in between there and the Bathers Pavilion peeps will hopefully be there already having fun on the grass area. Be safe, have fun and leave no rubbish."