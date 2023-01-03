Wollongong's free festival celebrating street musicians, brass bands and community jam sessions is finally returning to its usual place of the middle of summer.
Honk! Oz will bring together professional and amateur musicians from far and wide for a mix of free performances and workshops (for adults and kids) on Saturday January 14.
"We will have many bands performing around the Arts Precinct and Town Hall so come along and fill your mind with some great street sounds," organisers said.
Free, drop-in workshops inside the Art Museum, presented as part of Bundanon's wider Siteworks 2022: From a deep valley program.
Soak up a bit of artistic culture from 11am to 3pm on Saturdays January 14 and 28, plus February 25.
Shellharbour City Council host a free twilight concert this January 26 (Australia Day) at Reddall Reserve, featuring the Sydney Youth Orchestra.
The evening will commence with Gumarraa dance performances and music showcasing Australia's rich Indigenous culture.
The twilight concert will run from 6pm to 8pm and is an alcohol-free event, suitable for all ages.
It there's a side of you that's a little bit hippie, or you just love coming together with community (fire twirlers and families included), check this out at North Wollongong Beach on Friday January 6 from 8pm-ish.
"We are up to about fourteen years of these beautiful get-togethers and I'm ready for a great summer of sharing music, meeting people, and gawking at the moon as our fire twirling friends weave their magic through the night sky," organisers have said.
It's free and open to all.
"Yes, the start time says 8.00pm... think of this as a loose indicator of variables and parameters, the event may kick off early, it may not really start kicking and swinging till late," organisers said.
"If you get there and it's not happening, release your inner pied-piper and we will all come! This all happens at North Beach... drive along Cliff Road to North Wollongong Surf Club (the nearest cross street is Blacket Street) then walk to the southern side of the Surf Club, just past Diggies Cafe and in between there and the Bathers Pavilion peeps will hopefully be there already having fun on the grass area. Be safe, have fun and leave no rubbish."
The picturesque Killalea reserve at Shell Cove will host a raft of cultural activities and fun on Saturday January 21 from 10am to 2pm.
Family of four (two adults, two children) is $90, otherwise adults $35, child 3-14 is $10, and under age three are free.
Included is a BBQ lunch provided, Culture awareness, Gaining new skills and knowledge.
Bookings essential- Enquire through Facebook or Instagram
The Kiama Show will celebrate 175 years in 2023, with the fun running at the local showground (alongside Surf Beach) from January 17 to 28.
It brings together business, agriculture and the community and includes traditional agricultural events with cattle, horses, showjumping, and wood chopping, the pet show, a wonderful array of over 2000 pavilion exhibits and a good selection of food venues also provided on-site.
Show society members attend for free (single memberships start at $20 for adults and $10 concession; family memberships start at $40). General admission at the gate.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
