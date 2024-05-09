Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Five mouthwatering Wollongong treats to try when you need that carb hit

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 9 2024 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm cinnamon doughtnuts from Yachies, in Wollongong Harbour. Picture by Robert Peet
Warm cinnamon doughtnuts from Yachies, in Wollongong Harbour. Picture by Robert Peet

Sometimes, when the weather is cold and grey, you just really need a hash brown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Food and Drink

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.