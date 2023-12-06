Cult bakery Millers' to move Wollongong shopfront to Kembla Street

While many business owners may take a queue of customers outside their shop as a sign of success, Millers' Local Bakehouse owner Emma Huber sympathises with her customers.
"No one likes to queue, but we really appreciate everyone's patience," Ms Huber said.
In a few weeks, Ms Huber is hoping Wollongong locals can pick up their bread and pastries a little quicker, with the opening of Millers' Bakehouse in Kembla Street.
The shopfront will take the place of cafe Early Bird - previously ice cream store Creamies - and sling Millers' in-demand bread, pastries and more.
Hidden beer and cocktail den The Black Cockatoo will remain behind the curtain, with Ms Huber saying she was looking forward to seeing how the two operations could work together.
"Black Cockatoo is going to stay exactly the same, it's an incredible institution, one of the most highly acclaimed bars in Wollongong and we're really looking forward to doing some collaborations with maybe bar snacks or savoury things."
While this might be seen as the next iteration of Ms Huber's journey through Wollongong's hospitality scene, in fact the Kembla Street location is a full circle moment for the acclaimed baker.
After closing Sandywoodwich and sticking exclusively to baking for wholesale clients, a friend of Ms Huber's was operating out of a warehouse in the old Lang's Corner building. The friend pushed Ms Huber to dip her toe back into retail on lower Crown Street.
"We had a few pop ups there and they went really well, and that was the beginning of the idea to do more retail."
Frequent visitors to Millers' can expect a similar set up to their other outlets in Wollongong and Bulli, with grab and go fresh bread and pastries. Counter space will be exclusively given over to the baked goods, with no plans to put in an espresso machine, as Huber noted the array of quality cafes within croissant-throwing distance.
With plans for the building where Millers' is currently housed in Crown Street in Wollongong to be demolished, Ms Huber said she expects to see out the year there and move into the Kembla Street space later this year, with full opening hours after the Christmas break, plus extended hours to shorten those queues.
"It allows for us to extend a little further, maybe extending our range," she said.
The staff's creative juices are squeezed out in once a week meetings, and Ms Huber said if the idea works in the kitchen, is consistent and repeatable, then it gets a run on the menu.
"This is the perfect place to try those things."
As the new spot is getting ready to open, Ms Huber said she hopes to do a few pop-ups before the big launch; hungry denizens can keep up to date via the business's Instagram page, @millerslocalbakehouse.
