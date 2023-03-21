When Millers' Bakehouse opened a shopfront in Bulli a week ago, owner Emma Huber found herself hiding out the back in tears.
People have been queuing down the street to get a taste of her handmade breads, croissants, tarts and danishes from her second bakery - which is a dream come true.
"It was so incredibly overwhelming the support, and I actually had to go out in the back and have a bit of a cry," Huber said.
"This has always been my grand plan, and now it's happened ... this is all I truly ever wanted, in fact, it's more. It's beyond amazing."
Huber believes the popularity of her baked goods is due to their authenticity and her handmade skill, plus all the love that goes into them.
This woman actually endured three university degrees just so she could stay working in hospitality, before realising she'd be doughnuts to have any other career.
The Millers' Bakehouse began in the heart of Wollongong on upper Crown Street, amassing a cult following to the "hole in the wall" only open Friday and Saturdays.
But with an impending demolition to the building, Huber has been looking for a way to move closer to home, and the old Tukkies Thai Kitchen space was perfect.
She has also been conscious not to hurt the current ecosystem of business.
"We don't do coffee, we don't do pies, we don't do sandwiches [because] you can duck across up to Black Diamond Bakery," Huber said.
"We'd rather be a compliment to the area and everyone's been incredibly welcoming."
After five solid years of putting in 80-hour weeks while juggling family life with partner (respected chef Yon Miller) and two children, Huber is excited to get back some of her life again.
She can walk to work, walk to the kids school and see more of them as they pop in the afternoons to do homework.
"It's been bloody hard work and this does not come without sacrifice," she said.
"It took an extremely supportive partner and an incredible network including my mum [to get here]."
For now, lovers of baked goods can get their fix direct from the Millers' shopfront at Bulli on Fridays and Saturdays (as does the Wollongong hole in the wall).
However, many of their delights are found throughout the week at an array of Illawarra eateries.
If you're on the hunt for one of their 600 almond croissants made weekly, you could find one at Diggies, Two Sisters Garage, Moore Street General, Lee and Me, Early Bird, Finbox, Brown Sugar Espresso, Noel and Gladys, plus more.
The new bakery is found opposite Bulli's Heritage Hotel on the Princes Highway, with a limited opening to the public on Fridays and Saturdays - as do their Wollongong store.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
