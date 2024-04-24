Crowd gathers at Wollongong Cenotaph to pay respects on Anzac Day

He asked them to dedicate this Anzac Day - the 109th anniversary of the Gallipoli landing - to honouring those listed on the 100-year-old cenotaph and reflect on the contribution given by all who had served in Australia's military, "in any capacity, at any time, and to especially take a moment to honour over 100,000 Australians who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of our nation in all wars".