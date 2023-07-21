Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Shellharbour resident reunited with long-lost photograph of uncle killed in WWI

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 21 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The only image Norm Edwards had ever seen of his uncle Bill - who was killed in World War I at age 26 - was a pencil drawing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.