The only image Norm Edwards had ever seen of his uncle Bill - who was killed in World War I at age 26 - was a pencil drawing.
That changed earlier this year when an Internet search for his great-grandfather and Wollongong Harbour pilot William Edwards threw up a result for a William George Edwards on the City of Wollongong RSL Sub-branch's website.
Clicking on the link, the Shellharbour resident was stunned to see the face of Bill looking back.
"I couldn't believe there was a photo of him," Mr Edwards said.
The photograph was among personal effects that sub-branch honorary secretary and treasurer Peter Lipscomb found in an old Monopole cigar box while searching for documents in a filing cabinet back in 2020.
As well as the photo, the box contained medals in an envelope bearing the name CH Edwards, a memorial plaque, badges and a church cross.
Mr Lipscomb discovered CH Edwards was Charles Edwards and the medals belonged to his son Private William George Edwards, who was killed by an exploding shell in his first engagement in Pozieres, France on August 29, 1916, during the Battle of the Somme.
William was born in Market Street, Wollongong and worked as a farrier in the workshop at the back of his family's home until he enlisted to serve in December 1915.
His medals were issued posthumously to his grieving parents in 1922.
"So the father must have put them in an old cigar box he had, along with a photo of William, and carried it around with him," Mr Lipscomb said.
He tracked the box back to Lila Dadeppo, a step-daughter of one of William's brothers who had donated it to the Thirroul RSL Sub-branch some 40 years ago.
"She told me he had no known relatives, and I thought that was the end of the story," Mr Lipscomb said.
And it was for a time - until Mr Edwards came across the information Mr Lipscomb had put on the sub-branch's website and got in touch.
"I was rapt, I really was," Mr Lipscomb said.
Mr Edwards had heard about Bill from his father Tom (Bill's younger brother by five years), and for decades had gathered information on him.
But to his knowledge, no one had a photograph of him; he only had the sketch, depicting Bill standing behind an anvil.
A month ago Mr Edwards visited the sub-branch's display at City Diggers and saw, for the first time in person, the photo of his uncle.
"To see his photo and to liken him to Dad and his siblings was just terrific," he said.
The wider family, too, were elated by the discovery.
Mr Edwards said he had always felt close to his uncle because of what had happened to him.
"It makes me very, very proud, and very emotional," he said.
There is no known grave for Private William George Edwards, but he is commemorated on the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux in France and the Wollongong Cenotaph.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
