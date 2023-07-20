The quest to get John Travolta's 707 to Shellharbour Airport is a step closer after a project team visited the craft at its Georgia base.
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society at Shellharbour Airport has been working to get the actor's vintage Qantas 707 air-worthy since he donated it back in 2017.
Since then, HARS has spent close to $1 million to get the plane ready to fly - with reports Travolta himself is keen to pilot it over here.
In a post on the HARS Facebook page, it stated the 707 Project were full of enthusiasm on their return from Georgia.
"Expect more details in the next couple of days as we work to get 'The last of the hotrods' back home," the post promised.
As the HARS website states, the plane is a bit more special than your standard 707.
"It is a special model built only for Qantas right at the start of the jet age," the site stated.
"It represents the time Qantas and Australian aviation made the jump from radial-engined propeller aircraft into jets and allowed us to shrink the world."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
