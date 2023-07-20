Illawarra Mercury
HARS team back home after inspecting John Travolta's 707 in the United States

July 20 2023 - 6:51pm
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society has posted fresh photos of the 707 John Travolta gifted the group on its Facebook page. Picture by HARS
The quest to get John Travolta's 707 to Shellharbour Airport is a step closer after a project team visited the craft at its Georgia base.

