Wollongong council is looking to try out art installations, technology, landscaping and different forms of lighting in a bid to make parts of the city feel safer for women and gender diverse people.
It is part of the Safer Cities: Her Way project, a partnership between Wollongong City Council and Transport for NSW which is looking at improving the perception of safety in the Wollongong CBD, Dapto town centre and Port Kembla town centre.
The council is now awaiting final approval from Transport for NSW so it can go ahead with its proposed measures.
During the public consultation period of the project, 92 residents placed 228 pins on virtual maps of these areas, highlighting issues of concern.
Places that attracted clusters of pins included Crown Street in the vicinity of the Piccadilly Centre, the area around Wollongong Hospital, Crown Street Mall and Globe Lane, the area around Denison Street and Throsby Drive (near Beaton Park), the Burelli Street bus stop, around Dapto Mall, and Port Kembla's Wentworth Street.
People raised a range of issues, among them street drinking and public intoxication, harassment, antisocial behaviour, poor lighting, and run-down buildings and infrastructure.
The council also hosted night and day walks to gain feedback, which attracted 23 participants, and workshops which were attended by 40 young people.
Nine women and gender diverse people worked with the council, police and the University of Wollongong to design measures that will improve safety perceptions.
A council spokesperson said community feedback focused on four main areas, including landscaping and maintenance, infrastructure, lighting, and activating spaces (through such measures as events or artwork).
"We've taken this feedback to design a number of interventions that focus on different forms of lighting, light and art installations, activations and SMART technology, landscaping, infrastructure, and maintenance," the spokesperson said.
"What we achieve will be determined by the funding provided by the NSW Government and any in-kind work that council can complete."
The measures should be put in place between November and next June, and mid next year the council will produce a case study outlining what it has learnt through implementing these interventions.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.