Plan to crush concrete waste and glass at Bass Point raises concerns

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 4 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:38pm
This image from Hanson's Major Projects application shows the current processing are in red, with the proposed new recycling area as a yellow star.
Quarry operator Hanson wants permission to truck in 160,000 tonnes of waste concrete a year to be crushed at its Bass Point site for reuse and sale as aggregate.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

