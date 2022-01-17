Burning Palms rescue calls in Toll Helicopter

news, latest-news, Burning Palms, Figure Eight Pools, NSW Ambulance, Toll Helicopter, Garrawarra Farm

A walker had to be rescued this afternoon from Burning Palms in the Royal National Park by helicopter. Ambulance crews responded to a call shortly after 5pm from a man in his twenties who had slipped and injured his leg. Read more: Woonona residents sick of getting dumped on The man had been walking to the popular Figure Eight pools site. Two paramedic road crews, two special operations team members, were dispatched to attend to the walker. Paramedics were able to reach the walker by foot, however, had to call in the assistance of the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter to extract the patient due to the difficulty of access. The walker was subsequently airlifted from Burning Palms Surf Life Saving Club to Garrawarra Farm Carpark then transported to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. The rescue comes amid heavy swell in the Illawarra after a tsunami warning was issued in addition to a hazardous surf warning and beaches were closed. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/433c4c39-3e0b-44c1-9847-43974ac93295.jpg/r0_191_524_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg