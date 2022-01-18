Why this mob of Kiama ladies shimmy and shake for a cause

news, latest-news,

Thousands of women across the globe will dance to Ellie Taylor's beat on Saturday, May 14, as part of the fight against domestic violence. The Illawarra belly dance teacher won an international choreography competition for Shimmy Mob - an annual event where belly dancers all over the world take part in flash mobs to raise awareness of domestic voilence. As a result, this year each mob will perform a piece choreographed by Ms Taylor. It is the first time in eleven years an Australian has won the competition. Read more: BOM issues wind warning for the Illawarra "I almost fell off my chair when I found out I won, it was very unexpected," Ms Taylor said. "I've been dancing for about seven years, so for someone like myself who is relatively new it was a lovely surprise." Proceeds from the event go to local women's shelter, SAHSSI. Ms Taylor said she saw a natural connection between a love of dance and the desire to put a stop to domestic violence. "Belly dancing is something any woman can get involved in," she said. "In the same way, domestic violence doesn't discriminate, it can happen to any woman. This is a way the belly dance community can give back." Ms Taylor encouraged anyone interested in joining the Shimmy Mob this year to get in touch. "The more the merrier, and the bigger impact we can have," she said. "We teach all participants the choreography, and if you don't want to dance you can come along and cheer us on." Head to www.shimmymob.com and search for Kiama to participate. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/b2d89bb9-1e62-477b-ba1e-89bf85868a17.jpg/r0_2_4392_2483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg