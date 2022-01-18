news, latest-news,

A wind warning has been issued for the Illawarra coast for the next two days with gusts up to 57 km/h expected inland. The NSW Bureau of Meteorology issued the marine wind warning at 4.10am today, which will stay in force until at least midnight Wednesday. The bureau is also forecasting windy and wet weather well into next week for Wollongong and the Illawarra. Today's outlook is cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. The wind is expected to pick up at 11am with gusts of 37 km/h today. The forecast shows it will continue to pick up pace throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with gusts of more than 50 km/h expected on Wednesday and Thursday. While rain is forecast it's unlikely to bring a repeat of the flooding the region saw from a severe storm on Saturday. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate outlook overview issued on January 6 said February to April rainfall was likely to be above median for parts of northern and eastern Australia, with maximum temperatures likely to be above median for most of Australia. Minimum temperatures during the period are likely to be warmer than median across Australia. La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, and other factors are likely to influence the rainfall outlooks, the bureau said.

