Get a train driver's eye view of Bondi to Wollongong

community, train, Illawarra Line, Bondi, Wollongong, Sydney Trains

Getting up early, in some cases before dawn, hustling to get to the station and then finding a seat before the hour and a half journey to Sydney might seem like a memory some would rather forget. For others, the trip up to Sydney on the train is a source of excitement ahead of seeing a show, sports game or catching up with family and friends. Read more: Hairdresser learns fate for filming man in Wollongong toilet However, it would be hard to disagree that the journey has some of the best views one can see from a train seat. For an even better view Sydney Trains have released footage from the driver's cabin of the entire trip, starting at Bondi and finishing at Wollongong. Taken on an early morning run down in spring last year, watch as the sun rises over the Sydney suburbs as the city begins to stir. The scenery starts to get a bit more spectacular as the train crosses the Georges River in the early morning light before the footage takes us through the winding bends of the line in the Royal National Park between Waterfall and Stanwell Park. From Stanwell Park the view is just magical, a clear blue day showcasing the dramatic views from the side of the escarpment as the train makes its way through the northern suburbs of the Illawarra. Afterwards, keep your eyes glued to the screen for a head on view through tunnels at Coalcliff ahead of the final journey into Wollongong. Filmed on an Oscar set, some might be hoping that in future, the two hour clip could be shortened somewhat with a fast (or very fast) train. But for Slow TV aficionados who may have watched The Ghan's trip through outback Australia in full, enjoying the scenery and heritage of the journey is just as important as the time it takes to get from A to B. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/70a28c68-d5f2-4a96-a09e-e520e16f3172.png/r156_0_1039_499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg