Due to unforeseen health circumstances within the club committee, Ulladulla Game Fishing Club has made the hard decision to cancel the Hisway 84th Annual Jess Sam's Game Fishing Tournament set for January 28-30. The club's committee will now work with NSWGFA to reschedule a weekend that fits into the Southern Zone calendar. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, however the decision was made in the best interests of all concerned be they club members, local businesses or competitors. Follow updates on the club's Facebook page. ************ Brenden Spicer hit Eucumbene and found it was a day of the 25mm strike tiger coffee-coloured leech soft plastics. Traditional presentations weren't even getting a sniff, so a switch to the leech saw a little rainbow on cast three. Soon after a brown smoked the plastic but with determination, the day ended with more rainbows. The moral is be versatile and persistent.

