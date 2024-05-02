Interest continues to grow for 2024 Walk the Field tournament in Wollongong

The increasing popularity of walking football in the Illawarra is proving that it's never too late for people to don the shin pads and play the round-ball game.
As the name suggests, the modified version of football sees participants walk during games and is a non-contact version of the sport that focuses on passing, rather than speed.
The all-inclusive format is attracting more participation numbers across Australia - particularly among the older generations.
Football South Coast has hosted regular sessions for interested participants, and now the final preparations are being made on Wollongong's biggest walking football event.
This year's Walk the Field tournament will be held at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday, May 18, which is open to men over the age of 50 and women over the age of 40.
The tournament is run by FSC in partnership with University of Wollongong's third-year public relations students, who have organised the event as part of their curriculum.
The event will be divided into "competitive" and "social" divisions.
A media event was held on Thursday at Ian McLennan Park to officially launch this year's Walk the Field event.
FSC board member Mercedez Hinchcliff, - who is the UOW's director of academic programs for sports marketing - said the 2024 tournament was shaping up to be another success.
"Last year, we had 18 teams and 115 participants register. We've already had 20 teams and up to 150 players register this year, which includes players from out of state too," Hinchcliff told the Mercury.
"This year, we've also changed the location. Last year we had it UOW - which was great - but this year it's at Ian McLennan. The synthetic pitch, and access to the canteen and grandstands will be great, and it's the home of Football South Coast - where walking football is held anyway.
"We're thrilled to move to Ian McLennan this year, it makes a lot more sense."
Hincliff added that the rising popularity of walking football showed that was a real hunger to play the round-ball game in the Illawarra.
"It's a great sport and I think it's demoralising for all of us - as we age - that we can't play what we love to play anymore," she said.
"This gives an opportunity to anybody, regardless of their ability, who already has the passion for playing. It gives a more equitable pathway for everybody to continue playing. We can see with the growth that it's something that people have wanted - and needed - in their lives.
"We've had feedback from people that have played walking football who are saying that it's been life-changing. They were socially isolated before, and working football gives them an opportunity to not only exercise and be outside, but also socialise.
"It's helped them to create great bonds and friendships."
