Shell Cove marina shark most likely killed by fishing activity

A grey nurse shark which had been entertaining people for weeks at the Shell Cove marina was most likely killed by fishing activity, authorities have said. The critically endangered animal was found dead at the end of 2021 and Fisheries officers from the Department of Primary Industries were investigating. Grey nurse sharks inhabiting the marina had caused a buzz among visitors heading to Shell Cove to see the new development, with families scouring the water from the boardwalk hoping to catch a glimpse of the non-threatening species. Read more: Man rescued from surf at Woonona now in stable condition DPI appears to have concluded fishing activity killed the shark by looking at photographs. "Research scientists from DPI Fisheries have examined photos of the deceased grey nurse shark and believe the likely cause of death was fishing related," a DPI spokesperson said. "If you accidentally catch a grey nurse shark, you must release it carefully causing the least possible harm." DPI did not say whether officers had visited the marina in person, nor whether the dead shark was one of those which had been entertaining crowds at Shell Cove. Fishing anywhere near the edge of the marina where the dead shark was found is prohibited. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

