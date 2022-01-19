Man rescued from Woonona surf now in stable condition

news, latest-news,

A man rescued from the surf at Woonona at the weekend is now in a stable condition. The 22-year-old man was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition after he and two others, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were pulled from the water at the southern end of Bulli Beach on Saturday afternoon. They had gotten caught in a rip. The other two people were also taken to hospital, both in a stable condition. In the wake of the incident, police urged people to follow safety advice:

