news, latest-news,

Hard work and talent have paid off for three students from the Illawarra who have placed first in their respective HSC courses in 2021. Isobel Kinnear from The Illawarra Grammar School came equal first in Dance, Smiths Hill High School's Charlotte McKenzie topped History Extension, and Kiama High School student Ella Johansson placed first in the Swedish Continuers cohort. Isobel said it was exciting to find out that she had done so well in her subject. Read more: Why this mob of Kiama ladies shimmy and shake for a cause "It was definitely one of my biggest goals," she said. She has also received a nomination to perform in Callback, a selection of exemplary HSC dance performances. Isobel managed to attain these achievements while balancing her HSC studies with her professional dance training and pursuing a career in the field. Search below to see how your school performed: During her HSC year, Isobel rehearsed and danced in a professional show with the Dream Dance Company, which produced six sold-out shows in May. She also filmed a couple of commercials, one during her exams, which she said was the "most stressful time of [her] life". The Illawarra Grammar School also stopped offering dance as a HSC subject, Isobel said, so she also had to make her own arrangements and undertake her studies under the tutelage of Wollongong dance teacher Victoria Vargas of VPA Studios. Read more: Time to provide details on COVID-safe return to school, Illawarra MP says Isobel gained early entry to study business at the University of Technology Sydney, but has deferred her studies while she focuses on her career in the performing arts. A dancer since the age of three, she dances a range of styles but also wants to branch out into other aspects of performing, including acting. Ella said she did not know how to describe how it felt to learn she was the best Swedish Continuers student in the state, but she was "pretty happy". "I was pretty shocked, to be honest - it's not really something anyone would expect," she said. For Ella, it was her only HSC subject - she is just entering Year 12 now. She undertook an accelerated course through a Swedish school in Sydney that covered both the preliminary HSC courses in the one year. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/00848e03-f21c-4c59-bd90-2d329b755548.jpg/r0_232_5500_3340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg