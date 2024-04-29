UOW Council stacked with corporate appointments: Union

The University of Wollongong has the equal highest share of corporate representatives on its top decision-making body among Australian universities, as the union representing academic staff at UOW calls for an overhaul of how those selected for the top governance bodies are chosen.
Analysis by the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) of all public universities in Australia found UOW tied with the University of New England in terms of corporate representation on the university council.
Councils are the top decision-making body at universities and control and manage the university's affairs.
Council members are selected in a number of ways, with some appointed by the council itself, two appointed by the Education Minister, others elected by groups within the university, such as students and staff, and three official members - the Chancellor, the Vice-Chancellor and President and the presiding member of the Academic Senate.
Among those members appointed by the council or the minister, the corporate share is higher, according to the NTEU, with three quarters of those selected having a background in business.
The corporate members of the UOW University Council include those with backgrounds in banking, consulting and media.
UOW representative for the NTEU Dr Andrew Whelan said universities were very different organisations to large corporations, and overseeing these required a different skill set.
"We need to have people on the council who understand best practice in governance and management in the university sector, and at the moment we don't have that."
UOW was contacted for comment.
The governance of universities has come under increased scrutiny following back-pay and wage scandals affecting staff, as well as student welfare concerns.
The Universities Accord, released earlier this year, found that governance structures have been "too slow" in grappling with these issues.
"The Review's consultations heard repeatedly about failures to ensure students are safe, particularly from sexual assault and sexual harassment, and about staff employment concerns, especially relating to casualisation and underpayment."
At a meeting of education ministers on Friday, the group jointly agreed to review university governance structures, with a focus on achieving balance between fields expertise. This would include a recommendation that one non-executive member have university leadership expertise from outside the institution.
The UOW Council will have a significant task in the months ahead when it selects a new Vice-Chancellor to lead the university after Professor Patricia Davidson steps down at the end of June.
When Professor Davidson announced her departure, Chancellor Michael Still said it would be an extensive search for a new leader, indicating it would take at least six months to find the right person for the role. An interim Vice Chancellor will be appointed in the meantime.
