Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra to lead green tech transition: Industry minister

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Husic, industry and science minister, with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes and Hysata CEO Paul Barrett at the company's manufacturing plant in Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Ed Husic, industry and science minister, with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes and Hysata CEO Paul Barrett at the company's manufacturing plant in Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Just days away from the 2024 federal budget, industry minister Ed Husic has said the Illawarra should be in the "driver's seat" when it comes to the government's signature economic policy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.