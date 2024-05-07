More than $4m for two Illawarra schools to upgrade their facilities

Two Illawarra schools will together receive more than $4 million to fund new and upgraded facilities, ranging from wet weather-proof spaces to new study spaces.
Barrack Heights Public School will get $2.4 million and Warrawong High School will benefit from $1.9 million under the federal government's School Upgrade Fund.
At Barrack Heights, the funding will likely go towards the construction of a shelter over the school's basketball courts, where the whole school community can gather for certain events no matter the weather.
"We have a bit of a wish list, we haven't had that conversation with our assets management unit yet, but one of the things really is to provide the learning environment and the playground environment that really does bring everything together, so we can bring our community in and have that engagement with our community, and really give our students an opportunity to thrive in both classroom and playground environments," principal Skye Ramsay said.
Warrawong High School will use its grant for a wellbeing and community hub, which will include a upgraded library with a new computer room, a study area for year 12 students, and a space for allied health professionals to provide care to students and families.
"Having a space where allied health professionals can provide their services to students and their families is a great community focused initiative that will take the pressure off families in the Warrawong High School community," Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said.
Under the latest round of the School Upgrade Fund, schools with the greatest need were prioritised.
This includes those with high numbers of students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, First Nations students, and students with disability.
Schools that hadn't received significant capital funding in the past two years were also prioritised.
The NSW education department reviewed the applications from this state and made recommendations to the federal government.
Ms Ramsay said there was "pure elation" when she learnt the school had been successful in its funding application.
School leaders and year six students An Nguyen and Annabel Harris said an undercover outdoors area would make a big difference.
An said students currently had to play board games or simply sit down on breaks in rainy weather, so it would be nice to be able to play basketball or netball.
Annabel said it "kind of sucks" to be stuck inside during the rain, and being active was important for growing kids.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said discussions with the school - which was "focused on turning out great human beings" - had made it clear upgrades were needed.
"In conversations with Skye this morning, and with students, I know $2.4 million is going to be transformational for the school and for the learning opportunities that are available here," Mr Jones said.
Barrack Heights Public School and Warrawong High School are among 52 public schools in NSW sharing in $68 million funding under the second round of the program.
