UOW Vice Chancellor Patricia M. Davidson resigns

University of Wollongong (UOW) Vice Chancellor Patricia M. Davidson has handed in her notice.
Professor Davidson will finish as Vice Chancellor at the end of June, Chancellor Michael Still told the Mercury.
Professor Davidson has guided the University through arguably the most tumultuous period in its history after her appointment in May 2020.
Financially and strategically, the COVID-19 pandemic cut a swathe through the education sector. It impacted the university's bottom line significantly, creating a $90 million shortfall in 2020 alone and prompting cost-cutting which meant hundreds of jobs were lost.
Yet, Mr Still said the university's fifth Vice Chancellor, "kept the ship on track".
"She came to us in COVID and running any organisation in COVID was an extraordinarily difficult thing to do.
"She guided the people, she supported the culture and supported the organisation in every way as only a true chief executive can do."
With the Universities Accord handed down late February, the first broad review of the sector since 2008, the time was right Prof Davidson said.
"With a new strategic plan being developed and our 50th anniversary just around the corner, now is the right time to pass the baton to the University's sixth Vice-Chancellor and President," Professor Davidson said.
Her decision caught the Chancellor himself only appointed in December 2023, by surprise.
"This is something that she must have been contemplating for a while," he said
The Chancellor said he will not be rushed into appointing a new Vice Chancellor, preferring to consult widely with staff and begin what he called, "a discernment process" which will take some months.
"I'd like the people of the university, the academic staff, the research people, the scientists, the administrative people to think about what the qualities of a person are that are best to take the university forward.
"I'd say we won't have a new Vice Chancellor for six months."
Mr Still said an interim Vice Chancellor would be appointed in the future.
Commenting on her future plans, Professor Davidson said: "I am looking forward to contributing to my alma mater as a committed alumna and celebrating our 50th birthday and I am excited to have more time to continue my research in the care of people living with chronic and complex conditions and advocacy for global health."
The Chancellor said Prof Davidson's legacy was a multi-faceted one which revolved around inclusion.
"She's hugely increased and improved the inclusion, the indigenous work she's done is really, just fabulous. And that's been evident in the last three days of graduations," Mr Still said.
"Having graduated thousands of students in beautiful big events, the Indigenous component was just wonderful.
"Our campuses in Bega, Batemans Bay and elsewhere have just opened up education to so many more people.
"They are people who sometimes don't have history of education in their families and Patricia has been deeply involved."
