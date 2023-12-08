UOW appoints new chancellor to helm university

A business leader with experience working with universities has been appointed as the University of Wollongong's fifth chancellor.
UOW's governing authority the University Council on Friday elected Michael Still, who will replace outgoing chancellor Christine McLoughlin.
He will begin his new role next week.
Mr Still has had a 30-year career at the helm of public, private and not-for-profit organisations across a range of industries.
He has worked with universities to advance their research and commercialisation endeavours, and has served on the NSW government's medical device fund, which supports investment in medical innovations and start-ups.
Mr Still has also served as chairman of the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, chairman of the Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct, and on the board of the Cancer Institute of NSW.
He described the appointment to chancellor as a "tremendous honour".
"Universities play a critical role in our society, not only for their teaching, learning and research capabilities, but as anchor institutions in the community, delivering enormous economic and social benefit," Mr Still said.
"UOW is one of Australia's leading universities and I look forward to immersing myself in the community to learn more about the work being done here, as we await the final report from the federal government's Universities Accord."
Ms McLoughlin said it had been an "immense privilege" to serve as chancellor.
"I am incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve during an extremely challenging few years and UOW now has a strong and resilient platform to enable us to embrace the anticipated changes in both the education sector and our communities more generally," Ms McLoughlin said.
"After working our way through the global pandemic, we have charted a strong path forward in an increasingly complex and competitive higher education sector."
She announced her resignation in August after three years in the role.
Vice-chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson said Ms McLoughlin's leadership of the University Council was "critical throughout arguably the most challenging period in UOW's history".
"As we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and prepare for the release of the Universities Accord, and with our 50th anniversary on the horizon in 2025, we have so much to look forward to," Professor Davidson said.
