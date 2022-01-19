Two arrested after dog squad, PolAir in Koonawarra manhunt

news, latest-news,

A police manhunt in Koonawarra startled locals on Wednesday, with streets blocked off and announcements issued from a police helicopter's PA system. Police say they were searching for a man and woman involved in a carjacking and police pursuit about 9am. "Police were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle in Unanderra which was terminated a short time later," a NSW Police spokesperson said. "Police were then called to Balarang Place, Koonawarra, after reports of a carjacking. "Police were told a man and woman got out of the pursued vehicle and got into a passer-by's vehicle at Koonawarra and requested the driver take them to the address, where they got out and jumped the fence of a nearby property." Residents say the helicopter issued warnings to lock doors and windows, as well as a description of the man. Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District attended and with the assistance of the Dog Unit and PolAir, a 25-year-old woman was arrested at a nearby home. A 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was not physically injured. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/d6d3e7c2-6de5-451f-9ab7-8cc371944423.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg