A new outreach worker has already helped a family find safe housing, Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) said while welcoming a $50,000 donation from coal miner South32. Many vulnerable women and children who have faced homelessness or family violence are supported in critical times by SAHSSI. The new donation from South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) has helped employ a new part-time outreach case manager in the Wollongong area who is assisting women to find housing and keep safe. Read more: Meet the Illawarra HSC students who topped their course "We are truly grateful for this generous donation that has enabled us to provide additional, direct support to vulnerable women in the Illawarra," the CEO of SAHSSI Kathy Colyer said. "We rely on the generosity of our local community to assist us and, thanks to IMC, we are now able to provide this additional support." South32 IMC vice-president of operations Peter Baker said SAHSSI did "amazing work in our community, helping women and children to secure long-term accommodation and lead healthy, connected and productive lives" "We look forward to helping further where we can," he said. The new worker began a 12-month contract in late December and had already helped one client find safe housing, South32 said. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/571c1e3f-cfc1-4b86-bc2d-17f6f150e96e.jpg/r0_56_3024_1765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg