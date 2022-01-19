news, latest-news,

Hard work and talent have paid off for three students from the Illawarra who have placed first in the state in their respective HSC courses for 2021. Isobel Kinnear from Avondale came equal first in dance, Bulli's Charlotte McKenzie topped history extension, and Kiama student Ella Johansson placed first in the Swedish continuers cohort. Isobel said it was exciting to find out that she had done so well in her subject. Read more: Why this mob of Kiama ladies shimmy and shake for a cause "It was definitely one of my biggest goals," she said. She has also received a nomination to perform in Callback, a selection of exemplary HSC dance performances. Isobel attained these achievements while balancing her HSC studies with her professional dance training and pursuing a career in the field. During her HSC year, Isobel rehearsed and danced in a professional show with the Dream Dance Company, which produced six sold-out shows in May. She also filmed a couple of commercials, one during her exams, which she said was the "most stressful time of [her] life". She went to The Illawarra Grammar School but it no longer offered dance, Isobel said, so she also had to make her own arrangements to study under the tutelage of Wollongong dance teacher Victoria Vargas of VPA Studios. Read more: Time to provide details on COVID-safe return to school, Illawarra MP says Isobel gained early entry to study business at the University of Technology Sydney, but has deferred her studies while she focuses on her career in the performing arts. A dancer since the age of three, she dances a range of styles but also wants to branch out into other aspects of performing, including acting. Kiama High School student Ella Johansson said she did not know how to describe how it felt to learn she was the best-performing Swedish continuers student in the state, but she was "pretty happy". "I was pretty shocked, to be honest - it's not really something anyone would expect," she said. Ella is only just entering Year 12 this year, having undertaken an accelerated course in 2021 through a Swedish school in Sydney that covered both the preliminary and HSC courses in the one year. She decided to take Swedish after she and her family moved to Australia from Sweden about two years ago, her mother having grown up in the Southern Highlands. She said taking the course became a way to connect with other people, and her and her fellow students formed a little community. Studying during COVID had its challenges: Ella said there was a lot of uncertainty, but she just took it day by day. Read more: Welcome to Wollongong's newest op shop With one HSC course successfully knocked over, Ella said she hoped to have a little more room for her other courses in Year 12, and it gave her more confidence picking up two extension subjects. Meanwhile, Smith's Hill High School student Charlotte McKenzie said she feared something was wrong when she received a voicemail earlier this week while on holidays - instead, it was very welcome news indeed. "I could not believe it, I was kicking myself," she said. History extension was Charlotte's favourite subject, so she said a lot of hard work and passion went into her studies. Her teacher, Alofa Heka, also "made every lesson spectacular", she said. Charlotte said she started the year out with a list of goals and chipped away at them, making timetables for study but ensuring she kept a life outside, too. Read more: Two arrested after dog squad, PolAir get involved in Koonawarra manhunt While COVID provided some disruptions, Charlotte said she tried to stay focused. Charlotte still has a strong interest in history but she hopes to build a career in clinical psychology, having been accepted to study a Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) at the University of Wollongong. During the pandemic mental health declined, especially among young people and people with disability, she said, and as someone with a chronic condition herself she wanted to help others. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/586e2d42-3c6e-44bf-8e2a-64e0e5adb28d.jpeg/r0_145_5472_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg