'Life is for living': Paralympian Louise Sauvage shares advice with new UOW graduates

Highly decorated wheelchair racer Louise Sauvage has encouraged University of Wollongong graduates to grab onto opportunities and seek out the people who make them feel at home as she shared stories of her inspirations.
The nine-time Paralympic gold medal winner and coach spoke at Wednesday morning's graduation ceremony, acknowledging a passion could be difficult to find but it was worth pursuing.
"We are all so different, but when you find your tribe, you will know," Ms Sauvage said.
"I now know I have found my place, and I know where I belong and feel safe.
"It's taken some time, but don't ever give up."
UOW made Ms Sauvage an honorary Doctor of Letters for her exceptional achievements and contributions to sport and disability advocacy.
In an address, Ms Sauvage spoke about her career coaching the young athletes of her sport and shared the story of a young man named Cormac, one of her inspirations.
Ms Sauvage now trains the 17-year-old and says she could "not be more proud of him, and how far he's come in his sport, and as a person."
"He repays this tenfold now with new people that attend our Saturday mornings," she said.
"Cormac has found his tribe and knows he belongs."
Ms Sauvage also spoke about the value of being involved in the community, especially through volunteering.
"Not only are you contributing, but it's often the small things that make the biggest difference," she said.
"We learn from others, and a smile goes a long way in some people's day."
Ms Sauvage thanked her family and friends, with a special message for her mother, Rita, who she described as the most influential person in her life.
She said she was "eternally grateful" to her mother and the decisions she made for her as a child.
"Always encouraging me, and through my own stubbornness, I never really accepted that I could not do anything despite being told by most people what my limitations were," Ms Sauvage said.
"I like to think I pushed those boundaries and made a difference for those who came after me.
"My advice to anyone is to take all the opportunities that come your way, ask questions, listen and continue to learn.
"Be open to accept all those around you and the differences we have, be yourself and find your tribe.
"Life is for living."
UOW vice-chancellor, Professor Patricia Davidson, said Ms Sauvage was recognised not only for her athletic career but her efforts in raising the profile of para-athletes and sport, and her disability advocacy.
"Louise has used her public profile to raise awareness about disability issues, encouraging society to focus on the abilities of individuals," she said.
The university has also granted honorary doctorates to former Socceroo and human rights advocate Craig Foster, and local actor Geoff Morrell.
