Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'Who needs our collective voice?' Craig Foster's call to action for UOW graduates

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
April 16 2024 - 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Foster speaks at the UOW Faculty of Business and Law graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Craig Foster speaks at the UOW Faculty of Business and Law graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Former Socceroo, broadcaster and champion for human rights Craig Foster has implored University of Wollongong graduates to fight for a diverse, fair and equal Australia as he shared his hope for the country's future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.