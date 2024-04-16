Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

COVID cohort of students returns to UOW to celebrate their graduation

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students adjust their gowns and mortars before the ceremony begins. Picture by Adam McLean
Students adjust their gowns and mortars before the ceremony begins. Picture by Adam McLean

When Deuni Perera started her electrical engineering at the beginning of 2020, the world was grappling with a growing number of COVID-19 cases overseas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.