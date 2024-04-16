COVID cohort of students returns to UOW to celebrate their graduation

When Deuni Perera started her electrical engineering at the beginning of 2020, the world was grappling with a growing number of COVID-19 cases overseas.
As University of Wollongong students started their first semester back then, they would have been expecting to study and enjoy on-campus life - but just weeks into the year, lockdowns changed how universities operated.
It affected life on campus for months - and even years on, institutions are dealing with the pandemic fallout.
Graduating on Tuesday, Ms Perera said the university's official ceremonies provided a chance to reflect and celebrate after the unique experience of studying during COVID.
"It's been a long four years, quite tough with COVID and especially with lockdowns," she said.
"But it was in the end a great experience."
The honours graduate is already working as an electrical engineer for Bluescope and said returning to campus reminder her why she chose to work in her field.
"It's sentimental because this is the place where I got a feel for electrical engineering and took the first steps of my career," she said.
Over three days this week, the university will recognise the achievements of its students from all four faculties - Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities; Business and Law; Engineering and Information Sciences; and Science, Medicine and Health.
Thousands of students and their family members will be on campus, with the ceremonies held in the UOW Sports Hub.
Catching up with his Australian computer science classmate outside before the proceedings began, Wei Chuen Hau had travelled back from his home country Malaysia to attend.
"I came back just for graduation," he said.
"I'm very grateful to be able to study here, and graduate here."
A number of significant degrees will be awarded throughout the week, with Professor Jenny Beck, a researcher from Molecular Horizons, to be made an Emeritus Professor.
Kay Kent, a UOW staff member of more than 30 years who left an indelible mark on the lives of many students, will be named a University Fellow.
There will also be two recipients of the university's most prestigious student award - the Chancellor Robert Hope Memorial Prize.
Jacob May, the 2022 recipient, who achieved a double degree Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts, and Jackson Cocks, the 2023 recipient with a double degree Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Laws, will both receive the prize this week.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said graduation was time to reflect on how hard UOW students had worked.
"Graduation fills us with immense pride as we honour the dedication and perseverance of our students," she said.
"It's a joyous event that marks the culmination of their hard work and determination.
"As we bid farewell to our graduates and witness their transition into the world, we take pride in celebrating their successes and achievements."
