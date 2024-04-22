Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Write a poem, plant a tree: the poetry prize re-greening Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Hoswell standing among the trees of Wollongong Botanic Garden. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Penny Hoswell standing among the trees of Wollongong Botanic Garden. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Thousands of new trees are expected to be planted in Wollongong as the fourth year of a nationwide nature writing prize gets underway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.